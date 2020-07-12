As infections soar, Trump finally dons a face mask. Will it help?

The messaging was unmistakable: Surgeon Gen. Jerome Adams, on a network news-talk show Sunday, wore a large white mask that left little showing but his eyes — which were wide and impassioned as he pleaded with Americans to wear face coverings in public to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Adams is often photographed wearing a mask. Still, it was unusual, and telling, for him to don one for a remote TV appearance, which slightly muffled his speech. But a day earlier, after months of refusing to wear a mask in public, President Trump backed down and for the first time allowed himself to be photographed by media wearing a face covering. He was visiting Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., at the time.

With new infections spiking from Florida to Oregon, the president’s concession could make it easier for White House staff, as well as Republican governors and members of Congress, to appeal to Americans to wear facial coverings.

But resistance to mask-wearing has become entrenched in many parts of the country, often as a means of signaling support for Trump.

Social media posts featuring clashes over masks have become a pandemic staple, usually featuring people who proclaim their right to go bare-faced in supermarket aisles, coffee shops and taco joints, sometimes resulting in shouting matches or scuffles with passers-by or unfortunate employees.

Trump, who rarely acknowledges having second thoughts about a previously held position, denied that his belated support for masks marked a U-turn from his oft-stated opposition to wearing them.

“I think it’s a great thing to wear a mask; I’ve never been against that,” he told reporters at the White House after his foray to Walter Reed.

In the early months of the contagion, the White House repeatedly defended Trump’s reluctance to be seen publicly wearing a mask, pointing out that both he and those around him are tested frequently and do not need to take the precaution of covering their faces.

Public health experts despaired that the president was undermining a message that mask-wearing reflects social responsibility in an unprecedented national and worldwide crisis, primarily as a means of protecting others rather than oneself.

“I do think it would have been better to have started wearing masks, demonstrating wearing masks at the highest levels of government, a long time ago,” Thomas Inglesby, director of the Center for Health Security at Johns Hopkins University, said on “Fox News Sunday,” when asked about Trump’s seeming change of heart.

“But at this point, I think the most important thing is to look forward and to think about what will make the most difference,” Inglesby said. “And I think that having the president, the vice president, and governors wearing masks when they’re out in public is the right thing to do.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has been sharply critical of the administration’s handling of the coronavirus crisis, including Trump’s history of going without a mask in public, said the president had “crossed a bridge” by being photographed at the head of a phalanx of aides, also wearing facial coverings.

“I’m so glad that he obeyed the rules of the Walter Reed,” she said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “So, hopefully, by his example, he will change his attitude, which will be helpful in stopping the spread of the coronavirus.”

Trump allies such as Carlos Gimenez, the Republican mayor of Miami-Dade County in hard-hit Florida, offered praise for the president while carefully avoiding any criticism of recent actions, such as an unmasked visit to Florida this week.

“I was on the tarmac to greet him,” Gimenez said. “And myself and everybody else that was there was tested an hour before. He kept his distance. So, I understand.”

Adams, the surgeon general, has for weeks been a major proponent of mask-wearing, although early in the pandemic, he urged people not to buy them. He attributes that to changing knowledge about the nature of the virus’ contagiousness and means of transmission.

“Science is about giving the best recommendation,” he said on CBS’ “Face the Nation.” Saying he was addressing the people of America directly, he declared: “You should wear a face covering.”

Inglesby said he didn’t think it was useful to think about mask-wearing “as a personal choice.”

“We don’t think it’s a personal choice to drive through a neighborhood at 80 miles an hour — we agreed to slow down because we want to protect kids,” he said. “The same thing is true here. We want to wear masks to protect our neighbors.”