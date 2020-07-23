Trump gives up on GOP convention plan

President Trump, citing safety concerns during the coronavirus pandemic, abruptly canceled the “big crowded” portion of the Republican National Convention that had been scheduled for Jacksonville, Fla., in late August, reversing his own insistence on a high-profile speech to a full arena.

Instead, the party will hold official business in North Carolina, perhaps just one day, Trump indicated, with a skeletal group of attendees. Other festivities, including Trump’s nominating speech, will move online, much as Democrats have planned, although Trump made clear that the party does not yet have a plan for what it will do.

“I have to protect the American people,” Trump said, reading from a prepared statement.

A few minutes later, answering questions from reporters, he offered what was perhaps a more candid assessment: “I could see the media saying ‘Oh, this is very unsafe.’ I don’t want to be in that position,” he said.

Florida has become one of the country’s worst hotspots for the virus, reporting more than 10,000 new cases Thursday, adding to a total nearly 400,000 since the virus emerged. The state’s deaths, now more than 5,500, have also been increasing

Trump was vague about what would replace the convention. “We’ll have a very nice something,” he said.

And he made clear his disappointment: “There can be nothing like having 25,000 people,” he said.

But, he added, he needed to set an example for the public, noting that health officials have been telling Americans to stay away from crowded facilities.

“There’s nothing more crowded than a convention…and even though you try to keep people away from each other it’s just not that type of a thing,” he said.

That, of course, was precisely the argument that North Carolina officials made last month when they insisted on health precautions in Charlotte, where Trump was originally scheduled to hold his convention. The president rejected those restrictions and, citing frustration with North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, announced that he would pull the main convention events out of the state and move them to Jacksonville.

Since then, aides have scrambled to try to come up with a plan to meet the president’s wishes, including the possibility of holding convention sessions in an outdoor stadium, despite Florida’s summer heat and risk of storms.

Democrats had already announced a scaled back convention set for earlier in August; it had initially been scheduled for July in Milwaukee.

The loss of a large-scale convention is a much bigger blow to Trump, who delights in adoring crowds, seeing their enthusiasm as a prime source of power for his campaign. The cancelation is also a blow to his insistence that the country is getting back to business as usual and that the virus itself is down to “embers.”

In announcing the decision from the White House, Trump insisted that Florida’s problems were isolated, and that his political advisors told him they could still stage a big event with a “tremendous list of speakers” and a long waitlist of attendees.

But Trump’s attempts to return to the campaign trail have been troubled. His first rally since the pandemic shutdown in Tulsa last month suffered from low attendance and some reports of viral spread among attendees. He had to cancel a subsequent rally scheduled for earlier this month in Portsmouth, N.H.; aides insisted that bad weather was to blame.