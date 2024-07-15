Trump excites GOP convention with first post-shooting appearance

Former President Trump arrived unannounced at the Republican National Convention on Monday, igniting the crowd during his first public appearance since a gunman tried to assassinate him during a Saturday night rally.

“We want Trump,” the crowd chanted as Lee Greenwood sang his anthem, “God Bless the U.S.A.”

Trump, a white bandage on his right ear, walked into the arena and sat with his family and clapped as he shook the hand of Sen. J.D. Vance, an Ohio Republican and his new running mate. The two men stood together as Greenwood sang and introduced him as “the next president.”

Advertisement

The crowd then chanted “USA” several times and then “We love Trump” while the former president stood and smiled.

Nominees traditionally speak on the fourth and final night on the national nominating convention. Trump’s appearance on the first night was not unexpected, however. His supporters have been galvanized since he survived an attempt on his life, raising his fist and yelling “Fight, fight, fight!” in the immediate aftermath.

“On Saturday, the devil came to Pennsylvania holding a rifle, but an American lion got back up on his feet and he roared,” Sen. Tim Scott, a Republican of South Carolina said in an earlier floor speech Monday.

His ear was injured in the attack, which killed one person in the audience in addition to the gunmen, and injured two others.

Trump’s appearance came on the convention’s first day, which was dominated by the selection of Vance as Trump’s running mate.

Trump called for unity after the attack, but speakers on the first night included North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, who said at a church service in late June, “Some folks need killing.” Robinson did not make similar comments Monday, instead focusing on his life story and quest to become his state’s first Black governor in addition to attacks on President Biden’s policies.

Advertisement

Mehta reported from Milwaukee and Bierman from Washington.