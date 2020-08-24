The RNC takes a hard-right turn, with guests known for triggering liberals

President Trump is fond of binge watching Fox News from the White House and Air Force One, so perhaps it’s not surprising that the speaking lineup at the Republican National Convention resembles his favorite prime-time programming.

The convention’s first night includes remarks from two of Trump’s most ardent congressional loyalists, Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and Jim Jordan (R-Ohio). There’s also Charlie Kirk, a conservative provocateur who targets college campuses as the leader of Turning Point USA.

And of course the event is a family affair, featuring the president’s eldest son, Donald Jr., and his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, a former Fox personality who’s now a campaign fundraiser.

But perhaps no one symbolizes the convention’s hard-right turn under Trump more than Mark and Patricia McCloskey.

Advertisement

At a time when the Black Lives Matter movement has gained widespread political support, Trump has chosen to spotlight a white couple who pointed firearms at protesters marching past their mansion in St. Louis. They’ve recorded a message that will be shown during the convention’s first night.

The McCloskeys face felony charges of unlawful use of a weapon. They’ve claimed they felt threatened and were only protecting their home when protesters started marching down their private street on June 28 on their way to the mayor’s home. Trump, who has spread racist fears about supposed threats to the suburbs, has defended the couple.

Amanda Carpenter, a conservative writer who previously worked for Republicans on Capitol Hill, described the McCloskeys as “people who wouldn’t be on the stage in a normal political environment.” She added, “They’re famous for theatrics and provoking liberals in wild and reckless ways.”

Provoking liberals — “triggering” them, in the parlance of the right — appears to be a central goal of the convention rather than broadening Trump’s appeal beyond his base.

Advertisement

In a year where Democrats are pushing to retake the U.S. Senate, there is only one vulnerable Republican senator shown on the convention schedule: Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa. Sens. Martha McSally of Arizona, Cory Gardner of Colorado and Thom Tillis of North Carolina, who all face tough races in November, are all absent.

But the convention will feature Kim Klacik, a longshot Republican candidate for a congressional seat in Baltimore. A young Black woman, Kacik released a video of herself wearing a red dress and heels while walking the city’s streets to complain that “the Democrat Party has betrayed the Black people of Baltimore.”

The convention is also about settling scores with the media. Tuesday night’s schedule includes Nicholas Sandmann, a young student who was accused of mocking a Native American man near the Lincoln Memorial last year.

The confrontation became a viral story — in part because Sandmann was wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat — and Sandmann said media coverage was defamatory. He recently settled lawsuits with the Washington Post and CNN.

Advertisement

Trump cheered on the lawsuits, tweeting, “Go get them Nick. Fake News!”

