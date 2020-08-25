Melania Trump and Mike Pompeo lead the Republican convention’s second night

The second night of the Republican National Convention — themed “Land of Opportunity” — will feature speeches from lawmakers, a Cabinet official, members of the president’s family and conservative activists.

First Lady Melania Trump will serve as the headliner Tuesday and deliver her remarks from the White House Rose Garden, which was recently renovated under her watch. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo will address the convention from Israel, where he is visiting in his official capacity. Both appearances have drawn criticism from ethics watchdogs, who say the White House should not be used as a backdrop for political events and disapprove of Pompeo’s decision to break the long-held tradition of secretaries of State not being involved in politicking.

The first night of the Republican convention featured several speakers who falsely claimed Democrat Joe Biden wants to bring socialism to America and defund police departments. Several of Tuesday night’s guests are expected to make similar arguments. Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez, a former Trump critic who now co-chairs the Latinos for Trump advisory board, told Politico she plans to talk about her parents, who fled Cuba under the Castro regime.

Nicholas Sandmann, the former Covington Catholic High School student who won settlements against two news outlets over their coverage of his 2019 encounter with a Native American protester, is expected to speak about what he sees as anti-conservative bias in the media.

The second night of the convention will run from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Pacific time. It will stream on Twitter, Facebook, Twitch, YouTube and Amazon Prime Video and air on CNN, C-SPAN, MSNBC and PBS. ABC, CBS, Fox News and NBC will air the convention from 7 to 8 p.m.

Here’s the list of speakers the Republican Party has announced so far for Tuesday: