Who’s speaking at the RNC on Thursday? President Trump to close out convention

The final night of the Republican National Convention — themed “Land of Greatness” — will feature President Trump’s acceptance speech, which he will deliver from the South Lawn of the White House, as well as speeches from his allies, members of his administration and his oldest daughter.

Ivanka Trump will introduce her father, just as she did during the 2016 Republican convention, and is expected to call him the “people’s president,” according to the Associated Press.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s campaign announced last week that he will address the convention in a prerecorded video. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California will speak, as will Rep. Jeff Van Drew, the former New Jersey Democrat who switched parties during the president’s impeachment.

Viewers will also hear from two prominent Black allies of the president: Housing Secretary Ben Carson and White House deputy assistant Ja’Ron Smith.

The convention has highlighted the stories of several Americans whose personal tragedies touch on the debates over foreign policy, immigration and crime. The final night of the convention will include remarks from Carl and Marsha Mueller, whose aid worker daughter, Kayla, was held captive and killed by Islamic State, and Ann Dorn, the widow of a retired St. Louis police captain who was killed while responding to a burglar alarm at a pawn shop that was being robbed as protests roiled the city.

Capt. David Dorn’s daughters told a local TV station that they don’t approve of Ann Dorn’s appearance. They said their father didn’t agree with President Trump and they don’t want his death to be politicized.

The final night of the convention will run from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Pacific time. It will stream on Twitter, Facebook, Twitch, YouTube and Amazon Prime Video and air on CNN, C-SPAN, MSNBC and PBS. ABC, CBS, Fox News and NBC will air the convention from 7 to 8 p.m.

Thursday speakers include: