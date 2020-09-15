Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Politics

How Kamala Harris reflects a multiracial America | 2020 Election

VIDEO | 05:50
By Nani Sahra WalkerVideo Journalist 
Sep. 15, 2020
5 PM
More Americans than ever consider themselves multiracial – including Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice presidential candidate for this November’s election. But the multiracial experience in America is still misunderstood. We spoke with 11 people who shared their experiences and perspectives on being multiracial in America today.

Nani Sahra Walker is a video journalist and immersive producer at the Los Angeles Times.

