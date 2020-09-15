How Kamala Harris reflects a multiracial America | 2020 election

More Americans than ever consider themselves multiracial – including Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice presidential candidate for this November’s election. But the multiracial experience in America is still misunderstood. We spoke with 11 people who shared their experiences and perspectives on being multiracial in America today.

