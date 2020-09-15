How Kamala Harris reflects a multiracial America | 2020 Election
More Americans than ever consider themselves multiracial – including Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice presidential candidate for this November’s election. But the multiracial experience in America is still misunderstood. We spoke with 11 people who shared their experiences and perspectives on being multiracial in America today.
Get our Essential Politics newsletter
The latest news, analysis and insights from our bureau chiefs in Sacramento and D.C.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.