Second Trump-Biden debate will be held virtually

The Commission on Presidential Debates announced Thursday that the next debate will be held virtually as questions continue to swirl about President Trump’s health and how long he will remain infectious with COVID-19.

The debate, scheduled for Oct. 15, will be held with Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden in separate locations “in order to protect the health and safety of all involved with the second presidential debate,” the commission said.

The town hall-style event will feature questions from voters and will be moderated by C-SPAN’s Steve Scully