Politics

Second Trump-Biden debate will be held virtually

Trump and Biden
President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participate in the first presidential debate moderated by Fox News anchor Chris Wallace.
(Getty Images)
By Chris MegerianStaff Writer 
Oct. 8, 2020
4:35 AM
WASHINGTON — 

The Commission on Presidential Debates announced Thursday that the next debate will be held virtually as questions continue to swirl about President Trump’s health and how long he will remain infectious with COVID-19.

The debate, scheduled for Oct. 15, will be held with Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden in separate locations “in order to protect the health and safety of all involved with the second presidential debate,” the commission said.

The town hall-style event will feature questions from voters and will be moderated by C-SPAN’s Steve Scully

Chris Megerian

Chris Megerian covers the White House and President Trump from the Los Angeles Times’ D.C. bureau. He previously wrote about the Russia investigation.

