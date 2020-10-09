Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Politics

The second Trump-Biden debate is officially canceled

President Trump and Joe Biden debate on Sept. 29 in Cleveland. The second debate has been canceled.
(Getty Images)
By Associated Press
Oct. 9, 2020
4:05 PM
Share

The second presidential debate between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden is officially off.

The nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates confirmed Friday that the Oct. 15 faceoff would be scrapped. The decision was made a day after the commission announced the debate would take place “virtually” because Trump had contracted COVID-19.

Trump balked at holding the debate in that format, and Biden scheduled a town hall with ABC News for that night once Trump said he would not participate.

Trump’s team later countered with a call to hold the debates as scheduled once the president’s doctor said he would be cleared to hold public events beginning on Saturday.

Advertisement

But the commission said it would not reverse its decision not to have the candidates on stage together, citing caution with health concerns — particularly for the town-hall-style debate that was set to feature questions from average voters.

The third debate, scheduled for Oct. 22 in Nashville, is still on.

Politics

Trump’s prescription for COVID-19: Take two Hannitys and call me in the morning

FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump removes his mask as he stands on the Blue Room Balcony upon returning to the White House in Washington, after leaving Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, in Bethesda, Md. Trump announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 2. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Politics

Trump’s prescription for COVID-19: Take two Hannitys and call me in the morning

Trump was on Fox News twice Thursday, Rush Limbaugh’s radio show Friday and let a doctor question him for a faux medical exam on Tucker Carlson’s show.

PoliticsWorld & NationCampaign 2020
Associated Press

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement