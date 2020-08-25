Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Politics

Full coverage: President Trump, the Republican nominee for 2020

President Trump raises his fist, acknowledging cheers on the first day of the 2020 GOP convention in Charlotte, N.C.
President Trump reacts to cheers on the first day of the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, N.C., on Monday.
(Associated Press)
Aug. 25, 2020
3:26 PM
Share
President Trump has been formally nominated by Republicans for reelection in November. The Times tracks his path to the presidential election.
Advertisement