Full coverage: President Trump, the Republican nominee for 2020
-
1
Trump was nominated for a second term in a roll-call vote after the four-day Republican National Convention was gaveled into session Monday.
-
2
Four years of President Trump can feel like a blur. But five moments stand out.
-
3
Trump threatened ‘fire and fury,’ then met three times with North Korea’s ruler in an ambitious bid to seek nuclear disarmament. It failed.
-
4
Win or lose in November, President Trump already has a legacy of domestic deregulation and global disruption. But his botched response to a deadly pandemic and a deep recession overshadow the rest.
-
5
Trump vowed an all-out fight against opioid addiction. But opposition to insurance coverage and a lack of follow-through led to more deaths.
-
6
The RNC speaking lineup of Trump’s most vocal defenders and viral right-wing media darlings resembles the president’s favorite conservative prime-time TV shows.
-
7
Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle paint a dystopian picture if Trump loses. Guilfoyle, the former first lady of San Francisco, blasts California.
-
8
South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott spoke on the first night of the Republican convention.
-
9
Nikki Haley defends President Trump on the economy and foreign policy and slashes at Joe Biden with claims that he is beholden to liberals in his party.
-
10
RNC speakers, including Kimberly Guilfoyle, portray California as a horror scene where leaders lock people in their homes and invite the MS-13 gang to live next door.
-
11
Andrew Pollack’s daughter Meadow was killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., in 2018.
-
12
His plan to update the nation’s infrastructure has become a running punchline.
-
13
For weeks, Trump downplayed the coronavirus as his administration delayed or bungled crucial early steps in its response. Even some top aides warned it posed a greater risk than the president claimed.
More Coverage