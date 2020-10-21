Iran and Russia have attempted to influence the U.S. election, officials say.

The leaders of U.S. intelligence agencies and the FBI warned on Wednesday night that Iran and Russia have obtained voter registration information and are using it to send disinformation to voters ahead of election day.

The warning was issued during a brief and hastily announced news conference, and high-ranking officials did not take any questions.

John Ratcliffe, the national intelligence director, sought to assure Americans that their vote would be counted accurately.

“Our election systems are resilient, and you can be confident that your vote is secure,” he said.

Voter registration information is often publicly available, so there’s no indication that hacking was involved in the operations mentioned by U.S. officials. But they cautioned Americans to be wary when reading and sharing information online.

“You should be confident that your vote counts,” said FBI Director Chris Wray. “Early, unverified claims to the contrary should be viewed with a healthy dose of skepticism.”

