Reactions from Twitter and beyond to Biden’s election win

The Twitterverse transformed Saturday as news outlets called the presidential race for Joe Biden.

Soon after the race was called, people in masks flooded the streets to celebrate. Videos of Spike Lee popping open a bottle of Champagne in the streets of Brooklyn went viral.

Other New Yorkers posted videos capturing the sound of joy — clanging pots and pans, cheering, music. In Philadelphia, in the state that ultimately pushed the Democratic ticket to the win, dance parties broke out in the streets.

CNN commentator Van Jones became emotional on air as he processed the win for President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. “It’s easier to be a parent this morning,” he said, tearing up. “It’s easier to tell your kids, character matters.”

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders tweeted congratulations to “all those who worked so hard to make this historic day possible.”

“Now, through our continued grassroots organizing, let us create a government that works for ALL and not the few. Let us create a nation built on justice, not greed and bigotry,” said Sanders, Biden’s former rival for the Democratic nomination.

Other former Democratic presidential candidates, who had coalesced behind the ticket, congratulated Biden and Harris as well. Former Housing Secretary Julián Castro, wearing an “Adiós Trump” shirt, posted a picture of himself with his son. “Celebrating,” he wrote.

“It’s amazing. It brings tears to my eyes,” Susan Rice, a former Obama administration official, said on CNN about Harris being the first Black woman to become vice president-elect. “I could not be more proud of Kamala Harris and all that she represents for all of us. It’s a historic, groundbreaking moment.”

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney — the only Republican senator to vote to convict President Trump for abuse of power after he was impeached by the House — extended congratulations from himself and his wife to Biden and Harris. “We know both of them as people of good will and admirable character. We pray that God may bless them in the days and years ahead,” he said.

Former Florida governor and 2016 presidential candidate Jeb Bush tweeted congratulations.

Congratulations to President-elect Biden. I have prayed for our President most of my adult life. I will be praying for you and your success. Now is the time to heal deep wounds. Many are counting on you to lead the way. — Jeb Bush (@JebBush) November 7, 2020

LeBron James posted a Photoshopped image of himself on a basketball court blocking another player’s shot to represent Biden’s win over Trump.

Pro-Trump rallies continued in some cities Saturday, as the president’s supporters repeated his baseless claims of voter fraud. The Trump campaign has vowed to keep pushing its case in the courts. Earlier today, Trump sent out this false claim on Twitter: “I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT!”

Meanwhile, actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus of the TV show “Veep” had thoughts on Harris’ historic win: