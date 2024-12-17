‘This is not a funeral’: California votes for Harris in somber electoral college ceremony as Trump presidency looms

California electors voted for Kamala Harris in the state Capitol on Tuesday as the electoral college confirmed Donald Trump’s win in the presidential election.

At a somber electoral college ceremony at the state Capitol on Tuesday, electors who had hoped to be celebrating the historic presidency of a Democratic daughter of California cast their votes for Vice President Kamala Harris knowing that Republican Donald Trump will head to the White House next month instead.

It was a starkly different scene than in 2020, when Democratic electors in Sacramento burst into cheers and applause as California solidified Democrat Joe Biden’s win, ousting Trump after his first presidential term, as the Republican refused to accept defeat and made unfounded claims of voter fraud.

This time, quiet lulls filled the Assembly chamber as all 54 of California’s electoral college votes were cast for Harris, the first California Democrat to become a presidential nominee.

“You can talk to your friends. This is not a funeral, this is a good time,” Secretary of State Shirley Weber said as she commended electors, who sat at desks usually reserved for legislators, for their “dedication to democracy” regardless of how they felt about the outcome of the election.

Harris secured about 58% of the votes in her home state of California, defeating Trump by more than 20 points, but lost to him nationally.

Though the popular vote nationwide between Harris and Trump was close, Trump won the electoral college — the system based on population and state representation in Congress — by 312 to 226. Members of the electoral college convened in each state Tuesday to cast votes for the candidate who won their state.

Rusty Hicks, chair of the California Democratic Party, said it was not a sad day of defeat, adding that the Golden State remains “a beacon of freedom” for the nation. Democrats maintain unfettered power in Sacramento, ruling in the governor’s office and in the Legislature, even though they lost a few seats.

And while the election was a big win nationwide for Republicans, who will soon control the Senate, the House and the presidency, Democrats unseated three Republican incumbents in California congressional races, helping to reduce the razor-thin GOP majority.

“Do most of us want a different outcome? Of course,” Hicks said in the Capitol on Tuesday. “But this is part of our democracy — of making our voices heard, coming to the people’s house and honoring the results of the election. I think that’s something that we should all be proud of.”

California’s presidential electors included a roster of Democrats from across the state — city council members and mayors, political strategists, leaders of nonprofits and elected officials such as Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas (D-Salinas) and new Assemblymember Mark Gonzalez (D-Los Angeles).

Family members of politicians also acted as electors, including Karen Waters, daughter of Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Los Angeles); Angela Padilla, wife of Democratic U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla; Candice Adam-Medefind, mother of incoming Democratic Rep. Adam Gray; and Elizabeth Cisneros, mother of Democratic Rep.-elect Gil Cisneros.

Trump was not mentioned at Tuesday’s official ceremony, but his looming presidency is inescapable in the California Capitol, where Gov. Gavin Newsom recently launched a special legislative session dedicated to funding litigation against Trump’s conservative policy proposals.

“This process reminds us of what is possible when we honor the voices of the people and the values we hold dear, of freedom, fairness and the right of every individual to have their say and shape the future,” Rivas said in welcoming remarks on the Assembly floor.

Gray, who claimed a crucial congressional seat, ousting Republican Rep. John Duarte in an extremely close Central Valley race, was at the Capitol on Tuesday as an observer.

The newly elected congressman was cautiously optimistic about the incoming administration and said he’s willing to work with Trump on areas where they agree.

“In every election, somebody doesn’t win. That doesn’t preclude us from waking up the next day and still working on the things that are important to our communities,” he said.

Xiomara Flores-Holguin was an elector Tuesday and top volunteer for Democrat George Whitesides’ congressional campaign. Whitesides, a first-time candidate, defeated Republican Rep. Mike Garcia in another closely watched House race in northern Los Angeles County.

Flores-Holguin said she was was filled with “mixed emotions” on Tuesday. She plans to help Democrats revisit voter engagement strategies with a renewed focus on Latino constituents before the next election.

“Coming today feels like there is still a ray of hope that the Democrats will be back,” she said. “We’ve learned some lessons from it and we’re not giving up. We’re not going away.”