How to watch Joe Biden’s victory speech tonight

After a tempestuous 2020 election cycle, Joe Biden is the president-elect. Kamala Harris has made history as the vice president-elect.

Although President Trump has refused to concede the election, Biden and Harris are forging a path forward. The world has reacted to the election news Saturday with overwhelming positivity.

Many celebrities and public figures have celebrated the Democratic victory on Twitter. Tonight, Biden and Harris will address the nation for the first time since the election was called. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch at home:

Biden will deliver his victory speech from Wilmington, Del., today at 8 p.m. EST.

Biden will be accompanied by his wife, Jill Biden; Harris; and Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff.

Major networks including ABC, CBS and NBC and cable networks including CNN, MSNBC and Fox News will broadcast the speech live.

Biden’s speech will also be available via free livestreams on network websites, YouTube channels and Facebook pages.

Ahead of tonight’s remarks, Biden delivered a message to his supporters on Twitter:

America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country.



The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not.



I will keep the faith that you have placed in me. pic.twitter.com/moA9qhmjn8 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 7, 2020

Kamala Harris also shared a celebratory video clip and message:

.@JoeBiden and I are ready to get to work on behalf of the American people. pic.twitter.com/dMVaWbcxHV — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 7, 2020

Jill Biden and Emhoff also chimed in with messages of support:

He will be a President for all of our families. pic.twitter.com/iGPKLMMIcK — Dr. Jill Biden (@DrBiden) November 7, 2020