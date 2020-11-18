Today is the deadline for Trump to request a recount in Wisconsin

President Trump faces a Wednesday afternoon deadline to request a recount in Wisconsin after Joe Biden defeated him in the state by more than 20,600 votes, based on final canvassed totals.

The ballot totals submitted by all 72 counties to the state elections commission showed Trump within Biden by a margin of about 0.6% — close enough for Trump to file for a recount. Biden widened his lead over Trump by 62 votes compared with unofficial totals posted by the counties before they were certified.

Trump has until 5 p.m. Wednesday to file for a recount — and pay for it. If he wants a statewide re-tabulation, he will have to pay $7.9 million up front. He can also request a recount limited to certain counties, which would reduce the cost.

A recount would have to start no later than Saturday and be done by Dec. 1.

Recounts in Wisconsin and across the country have historically resulted in very few vote changes. A 2016 presidential recount in Wisconsin netted Trump an additional 131 votes over Hillary Clinton. He won the state by fewer than 23,000 votes that year and opposed the recount requested by Green Party candidate Jill Stein.

Trump and other Republicans have made claims, without evidence, of fraud and irregularities in the Wisconsin election. The state’s top elections chief and local officials have said there have been no substantial reports of problems or wrongdoing.