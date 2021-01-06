Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Politics

A pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol in Washington. Here’s how it happened

A crowd of people with Trump 2020 and MAGA flags stand on an armored police vehicle and the Capitol steps
Supporters of President Trump fill the steps of the U.S. Capitol before a mob stormed the building Wednesday.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Share
By Sandhya Kambhampati
Chris MegerianSwetha Kannan
Share
WASHINGTON — 

The electoral college vote certification was interrupted when supporters of President Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington on Wednesday, capturing the nation’s attention and threatening its democratic process.

The rioters, fueled by Trump’s baseless claims of election fraud, breached the building and ran freely through its historic halls before being forced out. The violence resulted in the death of one woman and an emergency district curfew that will last until Thursday morning. Here is how the situation unfolded:

Morning rally near the White House

Map shows the White House where Trump leads the "Save America Rally"
(Swetha Kannan / Los Angeles Times)

10:53 a.m. Eastern Standard Time: Trump’s lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani incites the crowd at the “Save America Rally,” saying, “Over the next 10 days, we get to see the machines are crooked, the ballots are fraudulent. And if we’re wrong, we will be made fools of. But if we’re right, a lot of them will go to jail. So … let’s have trial by combat. I am willing to stake my reputation.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

Between 11:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.: Trump supporters continue to gather to protest Congress’ formal counting and certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral college win over President Trump.

1:00 p.m.: As Trump speaks at the rally outside the White House, his supporters advance on the Capitol building.

1:02 p.m.: Vice President Mike Pence issues a letter saying he can’t block election results.

1:13 p.m.: Trump ends his speech at the rally with a call to march down Pennsylvania Avenue.

Riots begin

Riot police clear the hallway inside the Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Police in riot gear clear a hallway inside the Capitol.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

Around 1:20 p.m.: Mobs start to form outside the Capitol building, as Trump supporters try to break past police barriers.

2:13 p.m.: The Capitol is locked down, with no entry or exit.

Map shows the Capitol building where rioters entered on Wednesday.
(Swetha Kannan/Los Angeles Times)

2:16 p.m.: Rioters breach the Capitol building, while it is on lockdown.

Violence escalates

2:20 p.m.: Rioters bang on doors at the Capitol and break a window.

2:31 p.m.: D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announces curfew for 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday.

2:47 p.m.: Guards draw their guns in the House chamber.

3:00 p.m.: Rioters storm in and cheer in the Capitol Rotunda.

3:03 p.m.: Rioters are on the Senate floor.

3:13 p.m.: Trump tweets asking for peace at the Capitol.

3:23 p.m.: A woman is shot in the Capitol.

Around 3:50 p.m.: An explosive device is reportedly found at the Republican National Committee building.

Map shows where explosives were found at The Capitol and the Republican National Committee
(Swetha Kannan/Los Angeles Times)

4:06 p.m.: President-elect Joe Biden makes a speech in Delaware, saying “our democracy is under unprecedented assault.”

Advertisement

4:18 p.m.: Trump tweets a video repeating his false claims of election fraud and praising his supporters, although he encouraged them to go home. The tweet was later removed by Twitter.

5:34 p.m.: Capitol building is announced as secure.

5:49 p.m.: The woman who was shot is reported dead.

6:00 p.m.: Curfew starts in Washington. Former President George W. Bush issues a statement on the insurrection at the Capitol.

Around 7:00 p.m.: The process begins to resume for Congress to count and announce the electoral college results in favor of Biden.

PoliticsWorld & NationElection 2020
Sandhya Kambhampati

Sandhya Kambhampati is a data reporter on the Los Angeles Times Data Desk, where she covers the demographics and diversity of California and the nation. She previously worked at the Chronicle of Higher Education, Correctiv and ProPublica Illinois. Send her tips at sandhya@latimes.com or on Signal at (323) 640-6424.

Chris Megerian

Chris Megerian covers the White House and President Trump from the Los Angeles Times’ D.C. bureau. He previously wrote about the Russia investigation.

Swetha Kannan

Swetha Kannan is a graphics and data journalist at the Los Angeles Times. In 2020 she was named a Pulitzer Prize finalist in explanatory reporting alongside colleagues Rosanna Xia and Terry Castleman for a two-part series examining the difficult situation California faces in preserving its coastlines amid rising sea levels. She specializes in animation technology and is always looking to apply her skills in new and engaging ways. Kannan graduated from Carnegie Mellon University with a BFA in fine arts and minors in animation and game design. She grew up in New Jersey and gladly escaped the cold weather to settle in Los Angeles.

More From the Los Angeles Times