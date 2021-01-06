Rep. Ilhan Omar says she is drawing up articles or impeachment against Trump

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) posted on Twitter that she is assembling documentation to begin impeachment proceedings against President Trump hours after violent Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

“I am drawing up Articles of Impeachment,” she wrote in a tweet. “Donald J. Trump should be impeached by the House of Representatives & removed from office by the United States Senate. We can’t allow him to remain in office, it’s a matter of preserving our Republic and we need to fulfill our oath.”

A mob descended on the Capitol on Wednesday after a speech by the president in which he vowed to “never concede.” The Capitol went into lockdown with lawmakers inside as Trump supporters violently clashed with police.

President-elect Joe Biden called it an “insurrection.”

“Our democracy is under unprecedented assault,” said Biden, who is scheduled to be inaugurated in two weeks. “This is not dissent or disorder. It is chaos that borders on sedition.”

Trump was impeached once already by the House of Representatives in December 2019. The Republican-majority Senate voted to acquit him in February 2020. As Trump supporters stormed the Capitol Wednesday afternoon, Jon Ossoff was declared the winner of his Georgia runoff race, placing control of the Senate back in the hands of the Democrats.