Live updates: With Senate control in play, Congress faces electoral college standoff

Republican lawmakers plan to challenge Congress’ formal announcement of the 2020 presidential election results today by pushing colleagues to exclude the results of several swing states, alleging without evidence that fraud should invalidate President-elect Biden’s victory.

The unprecedented effort — seen as a last-ditch push by Trump to avoid becoming a one-term president — promises to turn what is usually a quick, constitutionally mandated formality into an all-night joint session of Congress. President Trump is expected to speak to protesters from the Ellipse behind the White House around 8 a.m. PT. The joint session of Congress begins at 10 a.m. PT.

