Trump tells mob ‘go home,’ but keeps up false election attacks and calls backers ‘very special’

President Trump expressed support for his mob of supporters that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday even as he urged them to leave the building.

“This was a fraudulent election. But we can’t play into the hands of these people. We have to have peace. So go home,” he said in a video message taped at the White House.

His rhetoric was starkly different than his sharp denunciations of left-wing protestors and Black Lives Matter supporters earlier this year.

Photos: Trump supporters turn violent, storm U.S. Capitol

“We love you, you’re very special,” Trump said.

Twitter locked down the president’s tweet containing the video, limiting how users can engage with it, and affixed a more strongly worded label than usual.

“This claim of election fraud is disputed, and this Tweet can’t be replied to, Retweeted, or liked due to a risk of violence,” the social media platform said.