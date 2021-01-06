Trump supporters rally near White House as Congress prepares to affirm Biden’s victory

As Congress prepared to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, thousands of people lined up before sunrise Wednesday to show their support for President Trump and his baseless claims of election fraud.

Trump was expected to address his supporters later in the morning during a rally at the Ellipse, a park just south of the White House.

Washington, D.C.

Crowds arrive for the Stop the Steal rally in Washington, D.C. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Crowds arrive for the “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington, DC. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)

The U.S. Capitol is seen across the National Mall as supporters of President Trump begin to gather for a rally in Washington, D.C. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Trump supporters gather in the nation’s capital Wednesday to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral college victory over President Trump in the 2020 election.

(Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)

Protesters gather for a rally in support of President Donald Trump in Washington DC. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)

People march with those who claim they are members of the Proud Boys as they attend a rally in Washington, D.C., in support of President Trump. (Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press)

Trump supporters gather on the Washington Monument grounds in advance of a rally, as Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. (Julio Cortez/Associated Press)

