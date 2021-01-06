Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Trump supporters rally near White House as Congress prepares to affirm Biden’s victory

(Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)
By Times Photography Staff
As Congress prepared to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, thousands of people lined up before sunrise Wednesday to show their support for President Trump and his baseless claims of election fraud.

Trump was expected to address his supporters later in the morning during a rally at the Ellipse, a park just south of the White House.

Washington, D.C.

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Crowds arrive for the "Stop the Steal" rally in Washington, DC.
(Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)
The U.S. Capitol is in the background as supporters of President Trump begin to gather for a rally in Washington, D.C.
The U.S. Capitol is seen across the National Mall as supporters of President Trump begin to gather for a rally in Washington, D.C.
(Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
(Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)
Protesters gather for a rally in support of President Donald Trump in Washington DC.
(Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)
People march on grass with those who claim they are members of the Proud Boys with the Washington Monument behind them.
People march with those who claim they are members of the Proud Boys as they attend a rally in Washington, D.C., in support of President Trump.
(Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press)
Trump supporters with a banner on the grass and a newspaper saying Trump Wins! gather in front of the Washington Monument.
Trump supporters gather on the Washington Monument grounds in advance of a rally, as Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.
(Julio Cortez/Associated Press)

Times Photography Staff

The award-winning Los Angeles Times’ photo staff works across Southern California, the state, the nation and the world to bring readers images that inform and inspire daily. A complete list of the Visual Journalism staff can be found on the Newsroom Directory.

