Trump supporters rally near White House as Congress prepares to affirm Biden’s victory

As Congress prepared to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, thousands of people lined up before sunrise Wednesday to show their support for President Trump and his baseless claims of election fraud.
Trump was expected to address his supporters later in the morning during a rally at the Ellipse, a park just south of the White House.
