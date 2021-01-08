Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Politics

President Trump won’t attend Joe Biden’s inauguration

President Trump speaks in a video from the White House.
In a video Thursday, President Trump pledged “a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power.”
(The White House)
By Associated Press
Share

President Trump says he won’t attend President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20. He will be the first incumbent president since Andrew Johnson to skip his successor’s inauguration.

In a Friday tweet, Trump said, “To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th.”

Trump offered no clues for how he would spent his final hours in office.

Biden will become president at noon Jan. 20 regardless of Trump’s plans.

Politics
Associated Press

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement