Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Politics

FBI reportedly warned that an assault on the Capitol was planned

Violent protesters, loyal to President Trump, storm the Capitol, in Washington.
Violent protesters loyal to President Trump storm the Capitol on Jan. 6.
(John Minchillo / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Share

According to a report in the Washington Post, the FBI had warned that extremists were preparing to come to Washington, attack Congress and engage in “war.”

The report said the warning was issued internally by the FBI’s field office in Norfolk, Va., a day before the violent riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The warning directly contradicted statements from the Justice Department and FBI officials that they had no intelligence to suggest a storming of the Capitol.

The Post said the memo described how people had been sharing maps of the Capitol’s tunnels and discussing rallying points to meet up to travel to Washington. The newspaper reported that the document detailed posts calling for violence, including that “Congress needs to hear glass breaking, doors being kicked in, and blood from their BLM and Antifa slave soldiers being spilled.”

Advertisement

It also said to “go there ready for war.”

The Associated Press has not obtained the document. The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Politics
Associated Press

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement