Who are the House Republicans who say they’ll vote to impeach?

“It cannot be ignored that President Trump encouraged this insurrection,” Rep. John Katko said in a statement. (Adrian Kraus / Associated Press)

Katko was the first House Republican to say he’d vote to impeach. It’s not the first time he has broken with Trump — during the summer, when the U.S. Postal Service was overwhelmed with issues including facing large cost-cutting measures, Katko said, “I disagree with the president. We must not allow the Postal Service to falter at our community’s time of greatest need.”

Regarding impeachment, Katko issued a statement that said, “To allow the President of the United States to incite this attack without consequence is a direct threat to the future of our democracy. For that reason, I cannot sit by without taking action. I will vote to impeach this President.”

