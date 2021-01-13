Trump impeachment live updates: House debates insurrection charge

The House of Representatives will begin debate this morning over whether to impeach President Trump for a second time after a mob of pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol last week. The hearing is set to begin at 6 a.m. PT.

The single charge accuses Trump of incitement of insurrection for goading a crowd of his supporters to surge to the Capitol as Congress was affirming Trump’s election defeat by Democrat Joe Biden. Five people died as the mob sieged the building.

Democrats have a 222-211 House majority, and the chamber seems certain to vote to impeach. His fate seems less certain in the Senate. Once the Senate receives the articles, it must set aside all other business to take up the impeachment resolution and hold a trial. That is not likely to happen before Biden is inaugurated because the Senate is in recess until Jan. 19 — the eve of Biden’s inauguration.