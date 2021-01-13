Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Politics

House Minority Leader McCarthy blames Trump for riot but opposes impeachment

House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy heads to the House chamber
House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy of Bakersfield is followed by reporters as he heads to the House chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington on Wednesday.
(Susan Walsh / Associated Press)
By Jennifer HaberkornStaff Writer 
Share

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said President Trump is responsible for the insurrection at the Capitol last week, but said he would oppose impeachment.

“The president bears responsibility for Wednesday’s attack on Congress by mob rioters,” the Bakersfield Republican said during House debate on impeaching the president, the first time he has said publicly that Trump was to blame. “He should have immediately denounced the mob when he saw what was unfolding.”

McCarthy said a congressional censure of Trump would be appropriate, but Democrats have dismissed that idea as insufficient.

McCarthy also stated that antifa — the anti-fascism movement — was not to blame, undercutting a refrain commonly repeated by hardline conservatives without evidence.

Advertisement

“Some say the riots were caused by antifa,” McCarthy said. “There is absolutely no evidence of that. And conservatives should be the first to say so.”

Politics
Jennifer Haberkorn

Jennifer Haberkorn covers Congress in Washington, D.C., for the Los Angeles Times. She has reported from Washington since 2005, spending much of that time roaming the halls of the U.S. Capitol. Before arriving at The Times, Haberkorn spent eight years at Politico writing about the 2010 healthcare law, a story that took her to Congress, the states, healthcare clinics and courtrooms around the country. She also covered Congress and local business news for the Washington Times. Haberkorn is a native of the Chicago area and graduated from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wis.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement