What are your questions about Inauguration Day?

The inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States next week will be a historic one, with most of the proceedings and fanfare going virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In light of recent violence at the U.S. Capitol, heightened security restrictions have also been put into place.

Our Times journalists in Washington and Los Angeles will answer your questions about all things Inauguration Day on Wednesday in a live chat, which will begin an hour before the ceremony begins. You can leave your questions in the form below — or in the comments of this article.

Having trouble accessing our form? Click here.