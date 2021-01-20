Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Politics

The @POTUS Twitter account now belongs to Joe Biden

Joe Biden now controls the @POTUS Twitter account.
(Twitter)
By Jessica Roy
Now it’s really official.

Moments after swearing in as the 46th president of the United States, Joe Biden crossed another important milestone in the democratic transfer of power: He took over the @POTUS Twitter account.

Barack Obama was the first posting president on the @POTUS account. His administration handed over the keys in 2016, and today, control of the account went back to the Democratic Party.

The only tweet so far is from Jan. 15, tweeted when the account handle was still @PresElectBiden.

Biden, like the last two presidents, also still has his own personal Twitter account (@JoeBiden). The Biden transition team clashed with Twitter over a policy change that reset the @POTUS account to zero followers.

Jill Biden will be tweeting from @FLOTUS, and Doug Emhoff’s posts will come from @SecondGentleman.

Freshly sworn-in Vice President Kamala Harris also changed her handle: She’s now tweeting from @VP.

The last person who controlled the @POTUS account was banned from Twitter earlier this month.

Jessica Roy

Jessica Roy is an assistant editor on the utility journalism team at the L.A. Times. The utility journalism team publishes stories and information that help people solve problems, answer questions, and make big decisions about life in and around Los Angeles.

