The @POTUS Twitter account now belongs to Joe Biden

Now it’s really official.

Moments after swearing in as the 46th president of the United States, Joe Biden crossed another important milestone in the democratic transfer of power: He took over the @POTUS Twitter account.

Barack Obama was the first posting president on the @POTUS account. His administration handed over the keys in 2016, and today, control of the account went back to the Democratic Party.

The only tweet so far is from Jan. 15, tweeted when the account handle was still @PresElectBiden.

Advertisement

Folks — This will be the account for my official duties as President. At 12:01 PM on January 20th, it will become @POTUS. Until then, I'll be using @JoeBiden. And while you're here, follow @FLOTUSBiden @SenKamalaHarris @SecondGentleman and @Transition46. — President Biden (@POTUS) January 15, 2021

Biden, like the last two presidents, also still has his own personal Twitter account (@JoeBiden). The Biden transition team clashed with Twitter over a policy change that reset the @POTUS account to zero followers.

Jill Biden will be tweeting from @FLOTUS, and Doug Emhoff’s posts will come from @SecondGentleman.

Freshly sworn-in Vice President Kamala Harris also changed her handle: She’s now tweeting from @VP.

Advertisement

Ready to serve. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) January 20, 2021

The last person who controlled the @POTUS account was banned from Twitter earlier this month.