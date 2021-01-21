Biden will reportedly keep Wray as FBI director, choosing to avoid turmoil

President Joe Biden plans to keep Christopher Wray as his FBI director, a person familiar with the matter said Thursday.

It’s a sign of Biden’s confidence in the Donald Trump appointee — and his return to pre-Trump presidential tradition — that the new president will keep the FBI director, who still has six years left in his term.

Trump had considered firing Wray at various points in his term over numerous issues, including the former president’s frustration that U.S. law enforcement officials wouldn’t provide politically damaging information on Biden’s family.

Hunter Biden, the president’s son, is under federal investigation for his dealings with Chinese businesses, officials said in December. The president has pledged not to meddle in the investigation, and keeping Wray in place is one way to show he’s allowing the probe to progress unfettered.

Advertisement

Firing Wray, conversely, would likely have caused an enormous controversy early in Biden’s presidency, similar to the consequences that followed Trump’s firing of then-FBI Director James Comey in 2017. Comey’s removal led to the appointment of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III to investigate ties between Russia and the former president’s campaign.

CNN first reported Biden’s intention to keep Wray in his job.