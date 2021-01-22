Pelosi to move article of impeachment to Senate on Monday, Schumer says
Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) plans to send the article of impeachment against former President Trump to the Senate on Monday, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Friday.
Pelosi’s decision to move the article will mark the likely start of the Senate’s impeachment trial of Trump, who was accused of inciting the Jan. 6 mob that attacked the U.S. Senate.
Trial motions would have to begin the following day unless Republicans and Democrats broker an agreement to change that timeline. It is unknown whether a deal will be reached to delay the start date.
“The Senate will conduct a trial of the impeachment of Donald Trump,” Schumer said on the Senate floor Friday morning. “It will be a full trial. it will be a fair trial.”
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Thursday pitched Schumer on allowing more time before the trial begins. He proposed for the pretrial proceedings, such as the swearing-in of senators and issuance of a summons to Trump, to take place Jan. 28, with additional time before the trial actually begins.
