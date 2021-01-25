Biden to sign order for government to buy more U.S. goods

President Biden plans to sign an executive order Monday that aims to boost government purchases from U.S. manufacturers, according to administration officials.

The United States has shed roughly 540,000 factory jobs since last February as the COVID-19 pandemic hurled the world’s largest economy into recession. The goal of Biden’s order would be to use the $600 billion that the federal government spends on procurement to boost domestic manufacturing and hiring, said officials who requested anonymity to discuss the forthcoming announcement.

Biden’s order would modify the rules for the Buy American program, making it harder for contractors to qualify for a waiver and sell foreign-made goods to federal agencies. It also changes rules so that more of a manufactured good’s components must originate from U.S. factories.

American-made goods would also be protected by an increase in the government’s threshold and price preferences — the difference in price that allows the government to buy a foreign product instead of a domestic one.

The order also has elements that apply to the separate Buy America program, which applies to highways and bridges. It seeks to open up government procurement contracts to new companies by scouting for potential contractors. The order would create a public website for companies that received waivers to sell foreign goods to the government, a move intended to give U.S. manufacturers more information and help them adjust to be more competitive.

To help achieve these goals, the executive order establishes a job at the White House Office of Management and Budget to monitor the initiative and focus on ensuring that the government buys more domestically made goods. It also requires federal agencies to report on their progress in purchasing American goods, as well as emphasizes Biden’s support for the Jones Act, which says that only U.S.-flagged vessels can carry cargo between U.S. ports.

Past presidents have promised to revitalize manufacturing as a source of job growth and achieved mixed results. The government helped save the automotive sector after the 2008 financial crisis, but the number of factory jobs has been steadily shrinking over the course of the last four decades.

The number of U.S. manufacturing jobs peaked in 1979 at 19.5 million and now totals 12.3 million, according to the Labor Department. President Trump famously promised a factory renaissance, but manufacturing employment did not return to pre-Great Recession levels before the coronavirus struck.