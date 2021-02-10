Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Georgia prosecutor opens criminal investigation after Trump call to election official

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during a news conference
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during a news conference on Nov. 11, 2020, in Atlanta.
(Brynn Anderson / Associated Press)
By Kate Brumback
Associated Press
ATLANTA — 

A Georgia prosecutor said in a letter sent Wednesday that she has opened a criminal investigation into “attempts to influence” the outcome of last year’s general election. Former President Trump was not specifically named in the letter, but he has come under intense criticism for a call he made to the state’s top elections official.

In a phone call last month, Trump pressed Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in the state.

In a letter obtained by the Associated Press, Fulton County Dist. Atty. Fani Willis informed Raffensperger that an investigation has been opened and that all records related to the administration of the election should be preserved, particularly those that may be evidence of attempts to influence the actions of people administering the election.

Kate Brumback

