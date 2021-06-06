Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Vice President Kamala Harris’ plane forced to return due to technical problem

Vice President Kamala Harris deplanes Air Force Two.
Vice President Kamala Harris is greeted by U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Neil Senkowski as she deplanes Air Force Two after a technical issue forced the aircraft to return and land Sunday at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.
(Jacquelyn Martin / Associated Press)
By ALEXANDRA JAFFE
Associated Press
JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. —

A technical problem that involved “no immediate safety issue” forced Vice President Kamala Harris’ plane to return to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland about 30 minutes after she had left Sunday on a trip to Guatemala and Mexico.

Air Force Two landed safely, and she gave a thumbs-up when she got off.

“I’m good, I’m good. We all said a little prayer, but we’re good,” she said.

The vice president departed in another plane about 90 minutes later.

Her spokesperson, Symone Sanders, told reporters traveling with Harris that shortly after takeoff the crew of the original aircraft noticed that the landing gear was not storing as it should, which could have led to further mechanical issues.

“While there was no immediate safety issue, out of an abundance of caution they returned to JBA where they have all the parts and mechanics they need to fix the issue,” she said.

