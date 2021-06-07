Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
U.S. seized ransom made to pipeline hackers, official says

The entrance of Colonial Pipeline Co. in Charlotte, N.C.
U.S. pipeline operators will be required by the Biden administration to conduct a cybersecurity assessment in response to a ransomware hack that disrupted gas supplies in several states.
(Chris Carlson / Associated Press)
By ERIC TUCKER
Associated Press
WASHINGTON —

The U.S. government has seized millions of dollars in a cryptocurrency payment made to hackers after a cyberattack that caused the operator of the nation’s largest fuel pipeline to halt its operations last month, a law enforcement official said Monday.

FBI and Justice Department officials were to disclose the operation at a news conference later Monday. The official was not authorized to discuss the news ahead of the news conference and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Georgia-based Colonial Pipeline, which supplies roughly half the fuel consumed on the East Coast, temporarily shut down its operations on May 7 after a gang of criminal hackers known as DarkSide broke into its computer system.

Colonial officials have said they took their pipeline system offline before the attack could spread to its operating system and decided to pay a roughly $4.4-million ransom in an effort to bring itself back online as soon as it could.

The FBI generally discourages the payment of ransom, fearing it could encourage additional hacks.

