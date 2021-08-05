Advertisement
Share
Politics

Biden allows some Hong Kong residents to stay in U.S. amid Beijing crackdown

Pro-democracy demonstrators, maybe holding American flags, rally in Hong Kong in November 2019.
Pro-democracy demonstrators rally in Hong Kong in November 2019. Last year, China imposed a so-called national security law that allows authorities to round up protesters.
(Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
By Tracy WilkinsonStaff Writer 
Share
WASHINGTON — 

President Biden on Thursday ordered authorities to refrain from deporting numerous Hong Kong residents who are in the U.S., granting them an 18-month “safe haven” in the face of China’s fierce crackdown on dissidents and democratic institutions.

In the “deferred removal” directive he signed, Biden cited the arrest of some 10,000 people in Hong Kong since Beijing imposed a so-called national security law just over a year ago that allows authorities to round up protesters and others on what the U.S. considers trumped-up charges.

Biden said the directive recognizes “the significant erosion” of rights and freedoms in Hong Kong because of the Chinese government’s actions.

The national security law has been used to curtail basic civil rights and triggered massive protests. The series of events has also harmed Hong Kong’s reputation as one of Asia’s leading vibrant financial and business centers.

Advertisement

“The [People’s Republic of China] has fundamentally altered the bedrock of Hong Kong’s institutions and suppressed freedoms of Hong Kongers,” Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken said in a statement accompanying the president’s order. “Despite widespread demonstrations, which brought millions together to call for greater freedom, Hong Kong’s promise of democracy has dimmed.”

Both the Biden and Trump administrations have protested China’s repression of Hong Kong citizens and imposed sanctions on several Chinese leaders. But those measures have not had any impact on China’s actions, which have steadily eroded the semi-autonomous structure governing Hong Kong since Britain handed the colony back to China in 1997.

It was not immediately clear how many people from Hong Kong are currently in the U.S. and will be spared return to their homeland under Biden’s decree. But thousands have fled the delta region in the last year.

HONG KONG, CHINA - 2020/05/27: Riot police round up a group of protesters during the demonstration. Protesting against a bill that would criminalise insulting the Chinese national anthem, demonstrators marched on the streets and chanted songs and slogans. Later, police in riot gear appeared and fired pepper spray, arresting several protesters. (Photo by Willie Siau/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

World & Nation

Hong Kong’s arrested protesters now face years of fear and limbo

More than 10,000 were arrested after pro-democracy protests in 2019. While the world deals with COVID, they’ve languished in a grueling trial process.

Those who do will also be allowed to work, according to the memo signed by Biden.

Earlier this year, Britain expanded residency rights for Hong Kongers and said it expected as many as 300,000 people would avail themselves of the benefit.

President George H.W. Bush took a similar action for Chinese nationals after the Tiananmen Square massacre in 1989.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday, “Given the politically motivated arrests and trials, the silencing of the media, and the diminishing space for elections and democratic opposition, we will continue to take steps in support of people in Hong Kong.”

Advertisement
A protester with a mask stands near other protesters moving a statue depicting a protester armed with gas mask, helmet and umbrella on the streets of Hong Kong on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. Masked protesters streamed into Hong Kong streets Friday after the city's embattled leader invoked rarely used emergency powers to ban masks at rallies in a hardening of the government's stance after four months of anti-government demonstrations. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

Podcasts

Podcast: The Chinese Communist Party and me, Part 1

China aims for Hong Kong and Taiwan, as activists resist.

PoliticsWorld & Nation
Tracy Wilkinson

Tracy Wilkinson covers foreign affairs from the Los Angeles Times’ Washington, D.C., bureau.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement