Hong Kong vigil organizer arrested on Tiananmen Square massacre anniversary

Police arrested an organizer of Hong Kong’s annual candlelight vigil remembering China’s deadly Tiananmen Square crackdown and warned people not to attend the banned event Friday.

In past years, tens of thousands of people gathered in Hong Kong’s Victoria Park to honor the victims who died when China’s military put down student-led pro-democracy protests on June 4, 1989, killing hundreds of people, if not thousands.

China’s ruling Communist Party has never allowed public events on the mainland marking the military’s attack on protesters and citizens. Security was increased in Tiananmen Square in central Beijing on Friday morning, with police checking pedestrians’ IDs and tour buses shuttling Chinese tourists as on any other day.

Authorities have squelched all discussion of the events on the mainland, where the few remaining activists and victims’ advocates are put under increased police monitoring and taken away on involuntary “vacations” around the anniversary. Responding to a question about the crackdown, Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin on Thursday reiterated China’s stance that its response to the “political turmoil” of 1989 had been correct.

Efforts to suppress public memory of the Tiananmen events have lately turned to Hong Kong, where the June 4 Museum was closed this week just three days after opening, and police again Friday warned residents not to attend the vigil.

The nighttime event in Victoria Park has been banned for a second year under COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, although the city has had no local cases for over six weeks. The action comes amid sweeping moves to quell dissent in the city, including a new national security law, electoral changes and the arrests of many activists who participated in pro-democracy protests that swept Hong Kong in 2019.

Hong Kong police in vehicles and on foot cordoned off parts of Victoria Park, including soccer fields and basketball courts, to prevent any unauthorized gatherings. Police said they were aware of calls on social media urging people to turn up for the vigil.

Taking part in an illegal gathering carries a maximum penalty of five years’ imprisonment.

At the University of Hong Kong, students took part in the annual washing of the “Pillar of Shame” sculpture, which was erected to remember the victims of the Tiananmen Square crackdown.

Charles Kwok, the president of the students’ union, said that the event was “legitimate and legal” and that they hoped to commemorate the people who sacrificed for freedom and democracy.

“For HKU students, in cleaning the Pillar of Shame, we shall learn how our predecessors defended the freedom of expression before, and we shall not easily give up,” Kwok said.

Law Kwok-hoi, a police senior superintendent, said police had arrested a 36-year-old woman from the Hong Kong Alliance, which organizes the candlelight vigil, and a 20-year-old food deliveryman in connection with advertising and publicizing an unauthorized assembly on their social media accounts even after the vigil was banned.

Chow Hang Tung, vice chairwoman of the group, was arrested Friday morning, according to the alliance. In addition to organizing the vigil, the group ran the June 4 Museum.

After the ban was issued, Chow urged people to commemorate the event privately by lighting a candle wherever they are.

Last year, thousands went to Victoria Park to light candles and sing songs in defiance of the government ban. Police later charged more than 20 activists, including Chow, for their participation.

Two other key members of the Hong Kong Alliance — Lee Cheuk-yan and Albert Ho — are behind bars for taking part in protests in 2019.

As Chinese authorities seek to curb remembrances, they also seem confident that the passage of time will erase memories of the 1989 crackdown.

The government made no response to an appeal from Tiananmen Mothers, published on the Human Rights in China website, urging the party to release official records about the crackdown, provide compensation for those killed and injured, and hold those responsible to account.

Tiananmen Mothers said 62 of its members have died since the group, which represents victims’ relatives, was founded in the late 1990s. It said that many young Chinese have “grown up in a false sense of ... enforced glorification of the government [and[ have no idea of or refuse to believe what happened on June 4, 1989, in the nation’s capital.”

In self-governing Taiwan, activists who host an annual Tiananmen memorial that draws hundreds are moving mostly online as the island faces its worst coronavirus outbreak so far. The New School for Democracy, an NGO, is setting up a temporary memorial pavilion Friday afternoon where people in small groups can leave flowers and other mementoes in honor of the date.

The U.S. State Department issued a statement of support for those advocating for victims and pursuing the truth about the events.

“The courage of the brave individuals who stood shoulder-to-shoulder on June 4 reminds us that we must never stop seeking transparency on the events of that day, including a full accounting of all those killed, detained, or missing,” the statement said, adding that such demands were echoed in the struggle for political rights in Hong Kong.