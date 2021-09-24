Biden denounces ‘horrible’ treatment of Haitian migrants at border

President Biden on Friday denounced the treatment of Haitian migrants at the border as “horrible” and promised that “there will be consequences.”

“It’s outrageous,” he said. “I promise you, those people will pay.”

He added that there’s an investigation underway into how Border Patrol officers on horseback confronted Haitian migrants.

“It’s beyond an embarrassment. It’s dangerous. It’s wrong. It sends the wrong message around the world. It sends the wrong message at home. It’s simply not who we are.”

