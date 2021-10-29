GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a Trump critic, won’t seek reelection

Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, a critic of former President Trump and one of two GOP members of a House panel investigating the U.S. Capitol riot, announced Friday that he will not seek reelection next year.

The military veteran, who won a longshot campaign to represent a suburban congressional district a decade ago, became one of a handful of Republicans who voted to impeach Trump on the charge of inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. He joins a small but growing list of GOP Trump critics in Congress deciding to bow out.

Kinzinger, 43, announced his decision in a video early Friday, saying that the “time is now” to move on.

“My disappointment in the leaders that don’t lead is huge,” he said. He added: “The battlefield must be broader and the truth needs to reach the American people across the whole country.”

Republicans are well positioned to pick up the House majority in next year’s midterm elections, but the departure of Kinzinger and other more traditional conservatives casts a shadow over the party now led by Trump.

The former president’s influence remains strong among GOP voters, and Kinzinger’s criticisms of him would have become difficult to overcome as his district was being redrawn to lean more Republican.

Kinzinger has become increasingly critical of his own party since the Capitol riot. At the invitation of Democrats, he defied his leadership to join fellow GOP Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming as a member of the House committee investigating the attack.

He said that the country is “poisoned” and that “we must unplug from the mistruths we’ve been fed.”