White House warns of January virus surge, says boosters shots protect against Omicron variant

President Joe Biden receives a third dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine on Sept. 27.
White House officials said Wednesday they are concerned about a looming rise in infections caused by the coronavirus’ Omicron variant. They urged people to get vaccinated and receive booster shots. President Joe Biden, pictured above, received a third dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at the White House in September.
(Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
By Anumita Kaur
Erin B. Logan
WASHINGTON — 

Cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus are expected to rise next month after families gather for the holidays, White House officials said Wednesday, citing new data that suggests the variant is highly transmissible but can be blunted by vaccine booster shots.

While Omicron is responsible for just 3% of all COVID-19 cases around the country — a majority are caused by the Delta variant — health officials expect its share of infections to grow in coming weeks, said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

That’s because data suggests Omicron cases double about every two days, Walensky said during a White House briefing for reporters on COVID-19.

The doctor implored eligible Americans to get vaccinated and booster shots.

“Vaccination, boosting and masking are especially critical for those who are most vulnerable,” she said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, highlighted data that shows two-dose vaccines were not as effective against Omicron as they were against previous variants. But, he said, booster shots held up well against the variant and that scientists would not need to create an Omicron-specific booster, just yet.

“The message remains clear,” said Fauci, who also serves as the White House chief medical advisor. “If you are unvaccinated, get vaccinated, and particularly in the arena of Omicron, if you are fully vaccinated, get boosted.”

The United States is currently averaging 117,900 coronavirus cases a day, and the country this week recorded its 800,000th death from COVID-19, White House officials said.

Seventy-two percent of all Americans have received at least one shot while just 61% are fully vaccinated, according to federal statistics. Just 27% of fully vaccinated Americans have received booster shots.

Anumita Kaur

Anumita Kaur is a journalist for the Los Angeles Times, based out of the Washington, D.C., bureau. Kaur was born and raised in California. She graduated from UC Santa Barbara, where she studied sociology and history. Prior to joining The Times in November 2021, she was a reporter for Pacific Daily News on Guam, where her work spanned just about everything, but brought particular focus onto the island’s U.S. military presence. She is a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class.

Erin B. Logan

Erin B. Logan is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Her work has been featured in the Washington Post, National Public Radio and the Baltimore Sun. She previously studied at Vanderbilt University and American University. Though based in Washington, she’s a true southerner at heart and is always on the hunt for authentic sweet tea.

