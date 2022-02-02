Biden to announce relaunch of federal effort to reduce cancer deaths

President Biden is expected Wednesday to relaunch his cancer “moonshot,” a federal effort to help the scientific community accelerate its quest to reduce the disease’s deadly toll over the next quarter-century, the White House says.

A White House official said the goal was to cut cancer’s death rates by at least 50% and to improve the experiences of those battling it. Such ambitious goals may be within reach thanks to technology developed to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, including cutting-edge vaccines that may have applications in warding off cancer, said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity before the announcement.

Among the Biden administration’s first steps will be to create a “cancer Cabinet” of federal departments and agencies to better focus the government’s efforts on the disease and to host a gathering of public and private groups to discuss innovations in treatment, the official said. The president will also appoint a coordinator to work out of the White House to oversee the effort.

Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are expected to promote cancer screening, a key diagnostic tool that can improve survival rates. Americans missed 9.5 million such screenings because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the White House.

In 2020, more than 1.6 million Americans were diagnosed with cancer, and 600,000 died from it, making it the second-leading cause of death in the United States, according to federal statistics. The most common cancers are of the breast, prostate and lung, according to the American Cancer Society.

Biden, who led the Obama administration’s cancer moonshot, is not expected to announce any new funding for the initiative. Launched in 2015, the moonshot effort garnered bipartisan support, and then-President Obama signed legislation that provided $1.8 billion in funding over seven years to fight cancer. About $400 million in funding remains.

Improving cancer treatment is personal for Biden, whose son Beau died from brain cancer in 2015, and Vice President Kamala Harris, whose mother died from colon cancer in 2009. Her mother, Shyamala, was a breast cancer researcher.

After leaving office, Biden continued cancer outreach through his private foundation but suspended it after announcing his bid for the White House. As president, Biden has met with a bipartisan group of lawmakers to discuss cancer, Alzheimer’s and other diseases.