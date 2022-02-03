U.S. forces killed leader of Islamic State in Syria raid, Biden says

President Biden announced Thursday that U.S. forces killed the leader of Islamic State during an overnight raid in Syria that first responders reported left 13 civilians dead.

“Last night at my direction, U.S. military forces in northwest Syria successfully undertook a counterterrorism operation to protect the American people and our allies, and make the world a safer place,” Biden said in a statement. “Thanks to the skill and bravery of our Armed Forces, we have taken off the battlefield Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi—the leader of ISIS.”

The president said all U.S. troops returned safely from the mission, which the U.S. military said early Thursday had been a “successful” counterterrorism operation, without specifying its target. Biden is set to address the nation on the raid from the White House at 6:30 a.m. Pacific Time.

First responders told the Associated Press that 13 people were killed, including six children and four women. Residents told the AP that helicopters flew overhead and U.S. forces clashed with gunmen for more than two hours around a two-story house surrounded by olive trees.

Advertisement

Blood covers the floor of a house destroyed in an overnight raid by U.S. forces in Syria. (Ghaith Alsayed / Associated Press)

They described continuous gunfire and explosions that jolted the sleepy village of Atmeh in Idlib province, near the Turkish border, an area dotted with camps for internally displaced people from Syria’s decade-long civil war.

Qurayshi reportedly took over as leader of Islamic State in October 2019 after U.S. forces killed the terror group’s previous leader, Abu Bakr Baghdadi.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.