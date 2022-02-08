Second Gentlemen Doug Emhoff pulled from DC school over bomb threat

Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, on Tuesday was abruptly pulled from an event at a Washington high school after officials received a report of a bomb threat, authorities said.

The Black History Month event at Dunbar High School, which was attended by reporters and at least three high school staff members, lasted for about five minutes. That’s when a U.S. Secret Service agent turned to Emhoff and said, “We have to go.” Agents quickly hustled the second gentleman out of the room. Within a few minutes, students and teachers were also ordered to evacuate.

A spokesperson for the Washington public schools confirmed that the incident was sparked by a bomb threat and that no students were harmed in the incident.

Students were released about thirty minutes before the school day ended.

Advertisement

Katie Peters, a spokeswoman for Emhoff, said in a tweet that the second gentleman was safe. "[The] Secret Service was made aware of a security threat at a school where the was meeting with students and faculty,” she tweeted. “Mr. Emhoff is safe and the school has been evacuated. We are grateful to Secret Service and D.C. police for their work.”

The incident underscores the potential safety risks faced by top White House officials, especially Harris, who is the first woman and first Black person to become vice president. She is among the top targets of online harassment. It is the first known time a member of the second family had to be evacuated due to a security threat since taking office.

Harris was evacuated from the Democratic National Committee after police found a pipe bomb planted near the building in the hours before the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Emhoff was involved in a 2019 incident during the presidential primary when he helped to remove an animal rights protester who jumped onstage during an event and grabbed Harris’ microphone .

