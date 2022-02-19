Kamala Harris warns Russia, on the cusp of invading Ukraine, of severe consequences

Vice President Kamala Harris warned in a speech that the U.S. would impose severe economic sanctions on Russia if it invades Ukraine as she sought to highlight the resolve of Western powers in seeking to avert a major conflict.

“Let me be clear, I can say with absolute certainty if Russia further invades Ukraine the United States, together with our Allies and partners, will impose significant and unprecedented economic costs,” Harris said, addressing a major security conference here.

Russia’s buildup of forces along Ukraine’s border has also helped to unify the 30 members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, Harris said.

“The United States, our allies, and our partners have achieved remarkable unity,” she said. “It is evident in our shared acknowledgment of the threats, our united response, and our determination to uphold the international rules and norms.”

The speech to heads of state, defense ministers, diplomats and a bipartisan contingent of U.S. lawmakers at the Munich Security Conference came just hours after President Biden told reporters he believed that Russian President Vladimir Putin has already made up his mind to invade Ukraine, despite months of pressure from allies pushing him toward a diplomatic solution.

The crisis has been escalating for days, with Russian-backed separatists calling on Friday for the mass evacuation of residents from an eastern enclave they control. On Saturday, those leaders ordered a full military mobilization.

Harris echoed Biden’s position, suggesting that Russia and allied separatists were engaging in actions to create a pretext for an invasion. Separatists claimed on Friday, for example, they were victims of Ukrainian artillery shelling, sabotage operations and a car bombing — accusations that U.S. and Ukrainian officials say are fabrications.

“Russia continues to claim it is ready for talks, while at the same time it narrows the avenues for diplomacy,” Harris said. “Their actions simply do not match their words.”

Following her remarks to the full conference, which has convened in Munich annually since 1963, Harris planned to meet with Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky. Ukraine’s leader decided to fly to Germany for meetings with the allies helping fortify his nation’s defenses despite the tenuous situation at home with Russian troops encircling Ukraine’s borders.

She will also meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and planned a series of more informal talks with the other world leaders convened here.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, during an appearance at the conference Friday alongside Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, affirmed her nation’s commitment to shut down the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline between Russia and Germany in response to an invasion of Ukraine. She framed the crisis as a matter that affects all of Europe and the “architecture of security that we have built up together.”

Harris’ speech struck similar themes as her comments Friday during meetings with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and the leaders of three Baltic states that border Russia, to whom she emphasized the strength of a unified alliance and the importance of defending the democratic values that bond them together.

Stokols reported from Munich; Bulos reported from Kramatorsk, Ukraine.