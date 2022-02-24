Live updates and analysis: Russia invades Ukraine; Biden vows severe sanctions

Ukrainian Foreign Minister pleads for help from diaspora communities
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba early Thursday issued a call to the Ukrainian diaspora, vowing defiance and pleading for help.
“To Ukrainian communities around the world,” he said on Twitter. “Putin has attacked, but no one is running away. The army, diplomats, everyone is working. Ukraine is fighting. Ukraine will defend itself. Ukraine will win. Spread the truth about Putin’s invasion of their countries and call on governments to take immediate action.”
Biden meets with National Security Council
President Biden gathered with his National Security Council on Thursday morning in the Situation Room to discuss the latest developments in Ukraine, according to the White House. The meeting comes ahead of a scheduled virtual meeting of the G-7 world leaders (the U.S., Canada, France, German, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom), during which Biden plans to address the crisis.
Biden is expected on Thursday to announce stiffer sanctions on Russia
President Biden is expected on Thursday to announce the U.S. will impose severe economic sanctions on Russia over what he described as an “unprovoked and unjustified attack” on Ukraine.
In a statement issued just after midnight, Biden did not detail what those “severe” measures would entail but said he was hoping to “rally international condemnation” of the attack. The White House in recent days has ordered sanctions that officials said would target Russian financial institutions and the country’s elites and their family members, including the head of Russia’s Federal Security Service.
How Congress is reacting to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
Decrying Russia’s attack on Ukraine, U.S. lawmakers in a rare show of bipartisan unity urged the Biden administration to impose tougher sanctions on Moscow in the hopes of convincing it to halt its invasion. President Biden is expected to announce a tougher tranche of sanctions Thursday afternoon.
Russia widens its attack on Ukraine: ‘We now have war in Europe’
Russia pressed ahead with its assault on neighboring Ukraine on Thursday, with explosions resounding in cities across the country, airstrikes crippling its defenses and reports of troops crossing the border by land and sea.
Huge traffic snarls formed in Kyiv as residents tried to flee the Ukrainian capital. Video showed Russian armored vehicles advancing into mainland Ukraine from Crimea, the peninsula that Moscow illegally seized eight years ago. Ukrainian air-traffic controllers sealed off the country’s airspace “due to the high risk of aviation safety for civil aviation.”
President Volodymyr Zelensky declared martial law in his embattled nation and encouraged his compatriots to take up arms. Meanwhile, the U.S. and the West prepared to impose punishing sanctions on Russia for an invasion that they had warned for weeks was coming but that Moscow had denied was planned.