Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas released from hospital

Justice Clarence Thomas sits in his robe.
Justice Clarence Thomas sits during a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington, on April 23, 2021.
(Erin Schaff / Associated Press)
Associated Press
WASHINGTON — 

Justice Clarence Thomas was discharged from the hospital Friday after a stay of nearly a week, the Supreme Court said.

Thomas, 73, had entered the hospital March 18 after experiencing “flu-like symptoms.” He was treated for an infection with intravenous antibiotics, the court said Sunday in announcing his hospitalization. He had been expected to be released from the hospital Monday or Tuesday.

Politics

The court did not say why he remained in the hospital longer than initially thought or what kind of infection he was treated for.

Thomas did not have COVID-19, the court said. He has been vaccinated and boosted, like the rest of the court.

World & Nation

The justice missed arguments at the high court Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, but Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. said he would participate in the cases using briefs the parties filed and the transcript of the arguments.

Thomas, a conservative and appointee of former President George H.W. Bush, has been on the court since 1991.

