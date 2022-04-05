Former GOP legislative leader Connie Conway leads in early returns to replace Devin Nunes

Former state GOP legislative leader Connie Conway was leading in early returns Tuesday night in a special election to replace Rep. Devin Nunes, who resigned in January to head former President Trump’s fledgling social media company. Two Democrats were vying for the second spot, according to preliminary elections results from Fresno and Tulare counties.

If one of the six candidates for the San Joaquin Valley congressional seat receives more than 50% of the vote, that person wins the race outright. Otherwise, the top two will face off in a June election to finish Nunes’ term, which ends in early January.

Four Republicans — Conway, 71, and business owners Elizabeth Heng, 37; Michael Maher, 38; and Matt Stoll, 44 — and two Democrats — former Marine Eric Garcia, 34, and water resource manager Lourin Hubbard, 33 — competed in the special election.

It’s unclear when the race will be decided because mail ballots — sent to every voter in the 22nd Congressional District — have until April 12 to arrive at Tulare and Fresno counties’ election offices as long as they are postmarked by April 5. About 60,000 mail ballots had been received by elections officials as of Monday evening. There are about 415,000 voters in the district.

Turnout appeared low, which James Kus, Fresno County clerk and registrar of voters, said was not surprising in a special election in a non-presidential election year.

Advertisement

“It’s a gubernatorial year, so it’s quiet to begin with,” he said. “There’s no money in this race. It’s local, smaller candidates rather than big names and limited advertisements and other types of things that push turnout.”

The cost of the special election in Fresno and Tulare counties is estimated to be at least $1.4 million, according to the counties’ registrars of voters.

Still, the race received little attention, as Republicans and Democrats are more focused on the 2022 midterm elections, which will determine control of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Additionally, the district as currently constituted will no longer exist next year because of the every-decade redrawing of district lines. If Nunes, 48, had not stepped down, he would have faced reelection in less friendly terrain or been forced to challenge a fellow Republican incumbent in another district. (Members of Congress do not have to live in their districts.)

Though the current district tilts Republican, nearly half of it was combined with about half of Democrat Rep. Jim Costa’s district under the new maps. Costa, a Fresno native, is running for reelection in this new 21st Congressional District. A small portion of Nunes’ district was placed in the new 22nd District, which encompasses a large swath of Kern County and portions of Tulare and Kings counties. Incumbent Rep. David Valadao (R-Hanford) announced his run for reelection in this district.

Nunes, first elected to Congress in 2002, gained national notoriety for being one of Trump’s most loyal allies, and for suing numerous entities including Twitter and his hometown newspaper over perceived slights.