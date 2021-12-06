Advertisement
Share
Politics

California Rep. Devin Nunes announces retirement

Rep. Devin Nunes says he will retire at the end of the month.
(Andrew Harrer / Associated Press)
By Seema Mehta
Jennifer Haberkorn
Share

Rep. Devin Nunes, a controversial San Joaquin Valley congressman, told his constituents on Monday that he will retire at the end of the month, according to local media sources.

The former dairy farmer’s retirement comes in the midst of the every-decade redrawing of congressional districts and as California loses a member of Congress for the first time in its history. Under draft maps released earlier this year, Nunes would have faced a tough reelection in in the 2022 midterms.

If he ran and was successful, Nunes was poised to become chairman of the powerful House Ways and Means Committee if Republicans took the majority in 2022.

John Brechmann and his buddies read the Fresno Bee at Denny's Restaurant in Fresno. John watches a lot of Fox news and complained that the Bee has a liberal bias. The local media landscape in the Central Valley is one where it's hard to find a newspaper and most residents get their news from national TV news or conservative talk radio. Ethnic and Spanish-language outlets cover the weather and local crime but don't delve much into the politics. In this media desert, Nunes' attacks on the Fresno Bee don't seem to be hurting but helping him. Juan Esparza, editor of Vida del Valle, covers a naturalization ceremony at the Fresno Convention Center. Due to lay-offs and budget limitations Esparza edits, writes and takes the pictures for many of the daily assignments. Local residents watch a lot of Fox news but some still take the newspaper but complain that it has a liberal bias.

Politics

Devin Nunes is attacking his district’s newspaper before the midterm election. It’s a page from Trump’s playbook

For years, Rep. Devin Nunes and the Fresno Bee got along just fine.

Advertisement

Nunes, 48, has served in Congress since 2003. As the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee during the first impeachment of President Trump, Nunes positioned himself as a key ally and defender of the former president.

PoliticsCaliforniaCalifornia Politics
Seema Mehta

Seema Mehta is a reporter who covered the 2020 campaign, the fourth presidential race she has written about for the Los Angeles Times. She started at the Times in 1998 and recently completed a Knight-Wallace fellowship at the University of Michigan.

Jennifer Haberkorn

Jennifer Haberkorn covers Congress in Washington, D.C., for the Los Angeles Times. She has reported from Washington since 2005, spending much of that time roaming the halls of the U.S. Capitol. Before arriving at The Times, Haberkorn spent eight years at Politico writing about the 2010 healthcare law, a story that took her to Congress, the states, healthcare clinics and courtrooms around the country. She also covered Congress and local business news for the Washington Times. Haberkorn is a native of the Chicago area and graduated from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wis.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement