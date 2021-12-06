California Rep. Devin Nunes announces retirement
Rep. Devin Nunes, a controversial San Joaquin Valley congressman, told his constituents on Monday that he will retire at the end of the month, according to local media sources.
The former dairy farmer’s retirement comes in the midst of the every-decade redrawing of congressional districts and as California loses a member of Congress for the first time in its history. Under draft maps released earlier this year, Nunes would have faced a tough reelection in in the 2022 midterms.
If he ran and was successful, Nunes was poised to become chairman of the powerful House Ways and Means Committee if Republicans took the majority in 2022.
Devin Nunes is attacking his district’s newspaper before the midterm election. It’s a page from Trump’s playbook
For years, Rep. Devin Nunes and the Fresno Bee got along just fine.
Nunes, 48, has served in Congress since 2003. As the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee during the first impeachment of President Trump, Nunes positioned himself as a key ally and defender of the former president.
