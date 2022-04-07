Senate nears final confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s historic nomination to the Supreme Court was moving Thursday toward a final Senate vote in which she is expected to be confirmed with narrow but bipartisan support.

Jackson, 51, is poised to become only the sixth woman and third Black justice to ascend to the high court, which would for the first time have two Black members, three members of color and four women.

In his opening floor remarks Thursday morning, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said it was “a joyous, momentous, groundbreaking day,” though he also insisted America should’ve reached this milestone generations ago.

“America today is taking a giant step towards making our union more perfect,” Schumer said. “People sometimes talk about standing on the shoulder of giants. Well, Judge Jackson will go down in history as an American giant upon whose shoulders others will stand tall, and our democracy will be better off for it.”

The final Senate vote will cap a 10-week process that began in late January with reports of Justice Stephen G. Breyer’s retirement. He has said he will step down during the court’s summer recess, likely in late June or early July.

To get here with a 50-50 Senate that left little margin for error, Democrats had to use a tool that hadn’t been used to advance a Supreme Court nominee since 1853. After the Senate Judiciary Committee deadlocked Monday, the full Senate narrowly voted to advance Jackson’s nomination to the floor following a so-called discharge motion.

Breyer’s official retirement set in motion the search for an eminently qualified Black woman who could win Republican support. As a presidential candidate in 2020, Biden had pledged to nominate a Black woman to the high court. And as president, he gave himself an end-of-February deadline, assuring he would announce his decision during Black History Month.

In tapping Jackson, he chose a Harvard Law-educated judge who had been Senate-confirmed with bipartisan support on three separate occasions, including last June. Senate Democrats routinely touted her deep experience. She has served at every other level of the federal judiciary: the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit and the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

President Obama nominated her to serve as vice chair of the Federal Sentencing Commission, and before that she was a federal public defender who had also clerked for Breyer.

Democrats eyed a mid-April timeline for confirmation, modeling the pace set by Republicans in 2020, when the Senate confirmed Justice Amy Coney Barrett a month after she was nominated and roughly a week before Election Day.

Senate Republicans acknowledged Jackson was qualified for the Supreme Court, but many grew frustrated by her refusal to articulate a judicial philosophy or distance herself from some Democrats’ call to increase the number justices on the court. Several GOP lawmakers criticized her sentencing record in a handful of child pornography cases, an issue Democrats vigorously pushed back on.

Jackson was endorsed by a wide array of groups and figures, most notably the Fraternal Order of Police, the International Assn. of Chiefs of Police and retired federal judges J. Michael Luttig and Thomas B. Griffith. Democrats highlighted the backing of police unions — and Jackson’s family’s law enforcement service — to rebut GOP claims that Jackson was soft on crime.

Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee claimed their members would conduct themselves better than Democrats did during the contentious confirmation hearings of Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who was asked about allegations that he sexually assaulted a female student in high school. Nevertheless, the Jackson hearing also turned ugly at several points, as Jackson was asked questions such as “Are babies racist?” and how to define “woman.”