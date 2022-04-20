Nearly two dozen people charged in $150-million COVID aid fraud scheme

The Justice Department on Wednesday announced the arrest of 21 people, including some Californians, for alleged COVID-19 fraud totaling nearly $150 million.

Those charged include medical business owners and executives, physicians and marketers, as well as multiple alleged manufacturers of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards. The individuals were arrested in California, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee, Utah and Washington.

The Justice Department said it has reclaimed $8 million so far.

In California, two owners of a clinical laboratory, Imran Shams and Lourdes Navarro, have been charged with a scheme aimed at defrauding Medicare of over $214 million for laboratory tests, including more than $125 million in false and fraudulent claims during the pandemic for COVID-19 and respiratory pathogen tests. No pleas have yet been entered in the case.

“Throughout the pandemic, we have seen trusted medical professionals orchestrate and carry out egregious crimes against their patients all for financial gain,” said Assistant Director Luis Quesada of the FBI’s Criminal Investigative Division in a statement. “These healthcare fraud abuses erode the integrity and trust patients have with those in the healthcare industry, particularly during a vulnerable and worrisome time for many individuals.”