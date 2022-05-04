Advertisement
Politics

Blinken tests positive for the coronavirus; has mild symptoms

Secretary of State Antony Blinken
Secretary of State Antony Blinken tested positive for the coronavirus after attending the White House Correspondents’ Dinner and related events over the weekend.
(Al Drago / Associated Press)
By MATTHEW LEE
Associated Press
WASHINGTON — 

The State Department said Wednesday that Secretary of State Antony Blinken has tested positive for the coronavirus after attending the White House Correspondents’ Dinner and related events over the weekend.

Spokesman Ned Price said Blinken tested positive in a PCR test on Wednesday afternoon. Price said Blinken is fully vaccinated and is experiencing only mild symptoms.

Blinken tested negative Tuesday and again earlier Wednesday morning. Blinken has not met in person with President Biden for “several days” and is not considered a close contact of the president.

He met earlier Wednesday at the State Department with the Swedish foreign minister. Blinken had been scheduled to give a speech Thursday about the Biden administration’s China policy, but Price said that speech has been postponed.

Price said Blinken would isolate at home and work virtually until the isolation period is over.

He is the latest Biden administration figure to test positive. Vice President Kamala Harris was cleared to return to the White House on Tuesday after testing positive last week.

