House leaders stick with Texas congressman, despite his antiabortion stance

A day after Democrats forcefully recommitted to protecting abortion rights, a U.S. House leader was set to rally in Texas alongside Rep. Henry Cuellar, one of the last antiabortion Democrats in Congress.

The 17-year incumbent is in his toughest reelection campaign, facing a May 24 primary runoff against progressive Jessica Cisneros. The vote comes at an awkward time for Cuellar, who finds himself at odds with his party when Democrats are mostly united in outrage over the leaked draft of a U.S. Supreme Court opinion that would overturn the landmark 1973 Roe vs. Wade decision that legalized abortion.

Cisneros, an immigration lawyer who supports abortion rights, finished about 1,000 votes behind Cuellar in March, when neither candidate met the majority threshold to win outright.

Cuellar’s event Wednesday in San Antonio with the third-ranking Democrat in the House, Rep. James E. Clyburn of South Carolina, now threatens to undercut the party’s election-year promises to defend the constitutional right to an abortion. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of San Francisco has also previously affirmed her support for Cuellar.

Advertisement

Cisneros called on House leaders to drop their backing of Cuellar in the heavily Latino district that runs to the U.S.-Mexico border.

“The stakes are high. They’re absolutely high,” Cineros said in an interview Wednesday with the Associated Press. “South Texans deserve a champion for their rights and freedom.”

Cuellar reiterated his opposition to abortion in a statement Tuesday but said the leaked draft went too far and would divide the country.

The draft Supreme Court opinion was written in February, and the language could change before the court issues its final ruling. As written, it would give states the power to decide the legality of abortion. In Texas, that would mean an outright ban that would take effect almost immediately.

“As a Catholic, I do not support abortion; however, we cannot have an outright ban,” Cuellar wrote. “There must be exceptions in cases of rape, incest and danger to the life of the mother.”

Cuellar’s campaign had announced the rally with Clyburn before Politico published the leaked draft late Monday. It is one of the congressman’s biggest campaign events since FBI agents searched his home in January. Cuellar has denied wrongdoing, and his lawyer said last month that federal authorities told them Cuellar is not the target of an investigation.

Cuellar was the only House Democrat last year to vote against the Women’s Health Protection Act, which sought to bolster access to abortion.